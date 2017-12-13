Clutch Crabbe shot pushes Nets past Wizards

NEW YORK -- Allen Crabbe shook off a rough shooting night to hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 44 seconds left as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 103-98 on Tuesday.

Crabbe was among seven Nets in double figures, finishing with 13 points. He shot 3 for 15 from the floor and 3 for 14 from 3-point range on a night when the Nets made 23.3 percent from long range.

Caris LeVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the Nets with 16 points apiece. DeMarre Carroll added 15 while Tyler Zeller contributed 12. Jarrett Allen scored 11, and Spencer Dinwiddie had 11 points and a career-high 12 assists.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 28 points but only scored three in the fourth. He shot 11 of 33 and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts.

Crabbe’s final attempt gave the Nets a 100-98 lead when he was left uncontested from the top of the key and calmly hit the 3-pointer.

After Crabbe’s basket, Beal and Carroll traded missed mid-range jumpers. Hollis-Jefferson grabbed the rebound of Carroll’s miss with 13 seconds left and, after the Nets used their final timeout, Dinwiddie split a pair of free throws with 8.8 seconds left.

The Wizards had one more chance to tie, but Tomas Satoransky was called for a five-second violation on the inbounds pass intended for Beal. LeVert iced the game at the line.

Before Crabbe’s dramatic shot, the Nets took a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter and settled for a 79-78 lead going into the fourth. The Nets held an 89-82 edge with about nine minutes left on a 3-pointer by LeVert, but Washington came right back and held a 95-94 lead on a hoop by Kelly Oubre Jr. (12 points) with about 5 1/2 minutes to play.

NOTES: Washington G John Wall (sore left knee) worked out on the court before the game but missed his ninth consecutive contest. Coach Scott Brooks said Wall may play Wednesday against Memphis depending on how he feels. ... Newly acquired C Jahlil Okafor and G Nik Stauskas worked out on the court of the Nets’ practice facility Sunday with coach Kenny Atkinson. Asked about slowly integrating his new players into the lineup, Atkinson said: “This isn’t CYO when you show up at 4 o’clock and you haven’t met your teammates and you just throw them out there.” ... Washington C Ian Mahinmi (sore right knee) missed a game for the first time this season.