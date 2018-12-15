Nets hold off Wizards to win 4th straight

EditorsNote: Changed to 32 minutes in lede; Changed layup to 13-footer in 7th (plus removed extra time); Changed 3:32 to 3:34 in 8th & changed ‘hits’ to ‘hit’

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 27 points in 32 minutes off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the visiting Washington Wizards 125-118 on Friday night for their season-high fourth straight win.

Joe Harris scored 19 points and Rodions Kurucs and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 15 each for the Nets.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 31 points on 13-for-22 shooting and added nine assists. John Wall had 17 points and a game-high 13 assists for Washington, which has lost four straight.

The Nets converted 26 of 31 free throws while the Wizards made just nine of 16.

Brooklyn outrebounded Washington, which was without starting forward Otto Porter Jr. (knee), by a 46-25 margin.

Trailing by 11 at halftime, the Wizards pulled within 80-74 on Jeff Green’s 3-pointer with 7:21 left in the third quarter. Kurucs hit consecutive jumpers and the Nets later scored the final five points of the quarter to lead 101-85.

The Wizards rallied in the fourth, and Beal’s 13-footer at 5:33 cut the deficit to 108-104.

Harris hit a 3-pointer, but the Wizards soon cut the Nets lead to 113-109. The Nets made four of six free throws to push the lead to 117-109 with 3:34 left. Harris hit another 3-pointer as the 24-second clock expired and the lead soon grew to 122-111, and Harris iced it with one more 3 at the 1:08 mark.

The Wizards led by four after the first quarter, but the Nets scored the first seven points of the second quarter.

Brooklyn slowly built its lead during the quarter and Dinwiddie’s two free throws made it 67-53 with 2:06 left before the Nets settled for a 70-59 halftime lead.

Dinwiddie had 13 points in the half and Wall and Beal scored 11 points each.

Both teams shot over 50 percent from the field in the half.

