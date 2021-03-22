Kyrie Irving helps Nets hold on for win over Wizards

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and James Harden added 26 as the Brooklyn Nets held on for a 113-106 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards Sunday night in New York.

After losing two games in the final seconds to Washington in January, the Nets withstood a late charge and won for the 15th time in 17 games.

Brooklyn allowed the Wizards to get within 108-106 on a layup by Russell Westbrook with 44.6 seconds remaining but on the next possession, Nicolas Claxton converted a 3-point play. After Westbrook missed a 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds left, Irving iced the game at the line with 3.2 seconds remaining.

Irving shot 10 of 25 from the floor, added seven rebounds and six assists, Harden made 10 of 23 shots and collected eight assists and five rebounds.

Claxton added 16 points and DeAndre Jordan contributed 12 for Brooklyn, which shot 48.9 percent and won despite hitting nine of 29 3-point tries.

Blake Griffin made his debut for Brooklyn and converted a dunk in 15 minutes. The Nets also lost reserve Landry Shamet to a sprained right ankle after he was hurt on a 3-point attempt late in the third.

Russell Westbrook posted his 14th triple-double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds, but he also committed eight turnovers as Washington lost for the sixth time in seven games despite shooting 53.2 percent. Alex Len and Rui Hachimura added 20 apiece but Bradley Beal was held to 17 on 6 of 15 shooting and committed six turnovers.

Washington sped out to a 20-6 lead less than five minutes in but the Nets were within 30-25 after the opening quarter. Brooklyn continued its comeback, took a 52-38 lead on Bruce Brown’s transition layup with 4:54 remaining and held a 63-56 lead by halftime.

A jumper by Irving gave the Nets an 85-74 lead with 4:21 left but Brooklyn missed its last six shots and settled for an 88-83 lead into the fourth.

Washington continued hanging around and was within 101-98 on Beal’s 3-pointer with 4 1/2 minutes left and 103-102 on a layup by Westbrook with 3:01 remaining before the Nets avoided a third last-second loss to Washington.

--Field Level Media