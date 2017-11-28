Pistons snap Celtics' home streak

BOSTON -- The Detroit Pistons ended the Boston Celtics’ eight-game home winning streak with a 118-108 victory Monday night in a battle of the teams with the two top records in the Eastern Conference.

Tobias Harris scored 31 points and Andre Drummond posted 26 points, 22 rebounds and six assists as the Pistons (13-6) went on a late 13-3 run to put the game away, spoiling the start of Boston’s five-game homestand.

It was the first meeting of the teams since the Celtics sent Avery Bradley to Detroit along with a second-round pick in exchange for Marcus Morris during the offseason. Bradley, welcomed back by the TD Garden crowd, and Morris both scored 13 points, Bradley adding five assists.

For Drummond, it was his fourth game of 22 rebounds in 10 career contests in the building. The 22 boards were a season high.

Detroit guard Reggie Jackson, who played his college ball at Boston College, had 20 points and seven assists in the win.

The 118 points were easily the most allowed by the Celtics (18-4) this season. They gave up 60 in the first half, also a season high.

Boston’s Marcus Smart, who entered the game shooting 29.1 percent from the floor and 25 percent from 3-point range, scored a season-high 23 points and went 6-for-9 from 3-point range. He also had six assists. Kyrie Irving contributed 18 points and nine assists but was guilty of six of his team’s 17 turnovers.

Daniel Theis added 12 points off the Boston bench, and Jayson Tatum had 10 points and four assists in the loss.

NOTES: G Avery Bradley received a video tribute and a noisy reception in his first return with the Pistons -- he big board showing “Thank You, Avery.” “He deserves that applause that he’ll get,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said beforehand. Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy added, “He’s exactly what we expected, which is good because we expected a lot.” ... Earlier in the day, Bradley, asked if he sees Detroit as his landing spot in his upcoming free agency, told reporters, “I can’t answer that question now. We’ll see as the year goes on and once that time comes I’ll worry about it. But right now, I‘m just focusing on basketball.” ... Boston Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski was at the game. ... The Pistons host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, while the Celtics continue their homestand against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.