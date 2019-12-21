Celtics cruise past Pistons, 114-93

EditorsNote: 4th graf, change Detroit turnovers to 25, sted 24

Dec 20, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) posters adorns the seats at TD Garden before the start of the game against the Detroit Pistons. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum scored 26 points apiece to lead the Boston Celtics to a 114-93 rout of the visiting Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Rookie Grant Williams chipped in a season-high 18 points off the bench, and Enes Kanter had 18 rebounds as the Celtics won their second straight. Kemba Walker was held to two points on 0-for-6 shooting but had 11 assists.

Andre Drummond had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Thon Maker scored 15 points for the Pistons, who have lost four of five.

Detroit committed 25 turnovers in the contest and shot 40 percent (34 of 85). Boston had 20 turnovers but shot 52.3 percent (45 of 86).

The Celtics were up by 12 at the half and maintained their double-digit advantage throughout the third quarter, increasing their lead to 23, 87-64, on a Brad Wanamaker floater to complete a 14-1 spurt with 2:03 to go.

Boston carried a 91-69 lead into the fourth and would go up by as many as 27. Tatum and Brown sat out the entire quarter; to the delight of the crowd, 7-foot-5 rookie Tacko Fall made his home debut with 4:31 remaining.

The Celtics used an 11-0 run to grab their first double-digit lead, 41-31, with 8:14 remaining in the second quarter. The Pistons got as close as six, but Boston responded with Brown hitting a pair of 3-pointers around a steal in an 11-second span for a 56-42 edge.

Brown was at it again with 1.1 seconds left, completing a four-point play to give the Celtics a 60-48 lead at the break.

Brown had 19 points, and Tatum 15. Markieff Morris paced Detroit with 10.

Tatum had 13 points after one as Boston led 28-26.

Both teams played short-handed, the Celtics without Gordon Hayward (foot) and Marcus Smart (eye), and the Pistons down Blake Griffin, Luke Kennard and Christian Wood - all with knee injuries.

