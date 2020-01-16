Role players power Pistons past Celtics

EditorsNote: Fixed shooting percentage (60.3) in 4th graf

Jan 15, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (20) on the court with his daughter before the start of the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Career nights from Sekou Doumbouya and Svi Mykhailiuk and a vintage performance by Derrick Rose led the short-handed Detroit Pistons past the host Boston Celtics 116-103 Wednesday night.

Doumbouya and Mykhailiuk had career bests with 24 and 21 points, respectively, and Rose scored 22 on 11-of-13 shooting. Markieff Morris added 23 points off the bench, and Andre Drummond (13 points, 13 rebounds) chipped in a double-double as the Pistons won for just the fourth time in their past 16 games.

Gordon Hayward had 25 points, and Jaylen Brown added 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Celtics lost for the fourth time in their past six.

Boston played without forward Jayson Tatum, who was held out with a knee injury. Blake Griffin (knee), Luke Kennard (knee) and Reggie Jackson (back) were all sidelined for Detroit, which shot 60.3 percent (47 of 78) as a team.

Trailing by two at halftime, the Pistons used a 10-0 run to grab an 82-73 advantage with 3:05 remaining in the third quarter. A Hayward 3-pointer got the Celtics back within 84-80 with 1:29 left, but Mykhailiuk drained a pair of threes in the final minute, including a buzzer-beater from beyond half court, to give Detroit a 91-82 lead entering the fourth.

A Morris floater to start the fourth gave the Pistons their first double-digit lead, and Mykhailiuk hit another trey for a 98-85 edge. Morris’ dunk with 8:31 on the clock extended Detroit’s stretch to open the quarter to 12-5, and the Pistons would lead by as much as 21 in coasting to victory.

The lead went back and forth in the second quarter, neither team going up by more than four points. Detroit went ahead 50-46 with 3:28 to go before Brown scored nine straight points for Boston to forge a 55-all tie.

A Hayward basket with 1.3 seconds remaining gave the Celtics a 59-57 edge at the break. Brown and Morris each had 17 points before halftime.

The Pistons led by as much as nine before settling for a 27-24 lead after one.

—Field Level Media