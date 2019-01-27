Warriors drop Celtics in showdown of streaking teams

Klay Thompson broke the eighth tie of the final 9:07 with two free throws with 46.1 seconds remaining Saturday night and the Golden State Warriors held on to beat the host Boston Celtics 115-111 in a nationally televised showdown of streaking teams.

The win was the Warriors’ 10th straight overall and ninth in a row on the road, the longest in the NBA this season.

Boston, which had won its last five games, had a 10-game home winning streak snapped.

Thompson’s free throws came after Marcus Smart nailed a 3-pointer with 1:08 to play to draw the teams even at 111.

After Thompson gave the Warriors the lead, the Celtics took two shots at reclaiming the upper hand, but Smart and Al Horford both missed 3-pointers.

Draymond Green missed two free throws with 8.6 seconds remaining to allow the Celtics potentially to get one final opportunity to tie the game or win it, but he managed to grab the offensive rebound and fed Stephen Curry, who was fouled with 6.2 seconds to go.

Curry made two free throws to ice Golden State’s fourth straight win on a five-game trip that ends Monday at Indiana.

The two foul shots capped a 4-for-4 night at the line for Curry, who has made his last 46 free throws.

Kevin Durant led the Warriors, the two-time defending champions, with 33 points and nine rebounds, while Curry finished with 24 points and Thompson 21.

DeMarcus Cousins added 15 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes in his fourth game of the season. Green was the Warriors’ leading rebounder with 11 to complement five points, eight assists and three steals.

Golden State outshot Boston 44.6 percent to 41.4.

The Warriors have not lost a road game since Dec. 19 at Utah.

Kyrie Irving recorded a 32-point, 10-assist double-double for the Celtics, who had opened a five-game homestand with wins over Miami and Cleveland.

Horford also logged a double-double with 22 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, while Jayson Tatum added 20 points, Smart 12 and Jaylen Brown 10 for the Celtics.

Twelve of Irving’s 32 points came on four 3-pointers as the Celtics outscored the Warriors 45-36 from beyond the arc.

The home loss was the Celtics’ first since Dec. 21 against Milwaukee.

Neither team led by more than nine points in the contest.

