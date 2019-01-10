Celtics go off for 135, take down road-weary Pacers

Marcus Morris and Jaylen Brown scored 22 points apiece Wednesday night as the host Boston Celtics gradually pulled away from the Indiana Pacers for a 135-108 victory in a battle of two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

The Celtics’ point total was their largest against the Pacers since a 152-132 win in December 1990, and the 27-point margin of victory was their largest against Indiana a 130-100 win in January 1987.

Jayson Tatum was among five other Celtics scoring in double figures with 20 points as Boston completed a four-game sweep at home and extended its home winning streak to six.

Playing on the second night in a row and in the fourth game of a five-game trip, the Pacers got a team-high 20 points from Domantas Sabonis, who also grabbed seven rebounds and handed out five assists.

The Celtics, 102-101 losers at Indiana on Nov. 3, led throughout in the rematch, leading by six after one quarter, 15 by halftime and 25 after three periods.

Boston shot 56.8 percent, including 14-for-32 (43.8 percent) on 3-pointers.

Morris made all three of his 3-point shots and all seven of his free throws to account for a majority of his points. He also led the Celtics with eight rebounds.

Gordon Hayward (14 points), Kyrie Irving (12), Daniel Theis (12) and Terry Rozier (12) also scored in double figures for the Celtics.

Victor Oladipo had 17 points, Tyreke Evans 15, Kyle O’Quinn 11 and Thaddeus Young 10 to complement a team-high eight rebounds for the Pacers, who were coming off a 123-115 win at Cleveland on Tuesday night.

The Pacers shot just 42.9 percent.

