Shamet powers Clippers' 28-point rally over Celtics

Feb 9, 2019; Boston, MA, USA;

Landry Shamet made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 17 points off the bench in his debut with the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, helping them rally from a 28-point deficit and win 123-112 against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

It’s the third time in the past five games the Clippers have come from at least 20 points down to win, with the 28-point rally setting a franchise record. It was also the largest comeback by any NBA team in the last two seasons.

The Clippers made a series of trades earlier in the week, sending leading scorer Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday morning and starting shooting guard Avery Bradley to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Shamet was among the players they acquired in the Harris deal.

Ivica Zubac — acquired in a separate trade with the Los Angeles Lakers — made his debut as the starting center for the Clippers and finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Garrett Temple, who arrived in return for Bradley, made his debut as the starting shooting guard and scored 11 points. All five starters finished in double figures for Los Angeles, with Patrick Beverley collecting 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Montrezl Harrell led Los Angeles with 21 points off the bench, Danilo Gallinari had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Lou Williams scored 15.

Boston leading scorer Kyrie Irving scored 14 points before sustaining a right knee sprain with about four minutes left in the first half, and he did not play in the second.

Gordon Hayward led the Celtics with 19 points off the bench, and Terry Rozier and Jayson Tatum scored 16 apiece.

The Clippers took their first lead of the game, 102-100, on a step-back jumper by Gallinari with 6:02 left in the game. Shamet’s four-point play with 3:24 left moved Los Angeles ahead 106-102, and Beverley’s 3-pointer stretched the lead to 117-110 with 1:02 remaining.

The Clippers trailed by as many as 28 points in the first half and were down 74-53 at the half. But without Irving on the floor, Boston scored a season-low 12 points in the third quarter, and Los Angeles cut the deficit to five entering the fourth.

A 15-0 run gave the Celtics their first double-digit lead at 29-14 with 2:48 left in the first quarter.

Boston scored seven straight points later in the opening quarter to go up by 22 points and eventually took a 43-20 lead into the second quarter.

