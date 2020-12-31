Celtics blow out Grizzlies behind Brown's career night

Slideshow ( 35 images )

Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 42 points before sitting out the fourth quarter to send the host Boston Celtics to a 126-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Brown made 15 of 21 shots from the floor -- including 7 of 10 from 3-point range -- to stake Boston to a comfortable 96-71 lead after three quarters. His 26 points over the first two quarters served as a career high for a half.

Brown’s previous best total for a game was 34 points, set during the Celtics’ 129-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 27, 2019. He also had 34 points in Boston’s 104-102 loss at the Milwaukee Bucks in a playoff game on April 22, 2018.

Jayson Tatum scored 16 points and Marcus Smart made four 3-pointers to finish with 14 points for the Celtics, who have won 10 in a row against the Grizzlies. Boston’s last loss to Memphis was a 101-98 decision on Jan. 10, 2016.

Jonas Valanciunas collected 20 points and 11 rebounds and Gorgui Dieng added 17 points for the Grizzlies, who were playing their first game without Ja Morant. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year will be sidelined three to five weeks after sustaining a Grade 2 ankle sprain in Memphis’ 116-111 win over Brooklyn on Monday.

Memphis, which is also playing without Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Justise Winslow (hip), saw Grayson Allen limp to the locker room in the second quarter with a sprained left ankle. Allen was ruled out for the remainder of the contest at halftime.

Boston scored 12 straight points to take a 12-4 lead before recording a 12-4 spurt to conclude the first quarter with a 31-19 advantage.

The Celtics made 10 of their first 15 attempts from 3-point range to claim a 55-30 lead in the second quarter. Brown added another bucket to cap a 17-0 run, and he finished the second quarter by draining a 3-pointer and a pair of pullup jumpers on consecutive possessions to extend Boston’s lead to 66-36.

--Field Level Media