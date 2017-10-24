Preview: Knicks at Celtics

The Boston Celtics finally earned their first win and then got three days off to figure out how to keep their emotions in check and move forward without Gordon Hayward. Kyrie Irving will be a little lighter in the wallet by the time the Celtics try to even their record against the visiting New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Irving had an altercation with a fan in the tunnel at halftime in Philadelphia and used a profanity, earning himself a $25,000 fine from the league. “At the end of the day, we’re human,” Irving told reporters. “It’s in heat of the moment, and frustrations arises. We were at halftime, we were down by four, in an environment, a season opener in Philly. Being with a young team like we have here and staying composed, handling that before we go in the locker room and addressing what we have to do in the locker room and going out and handling business and getting the W, that’s really the only thing that matters to me.” The Knicks have a young team as well and are still looking for their first win after squandering a 21-point lead in a 111-107 loss to the Detroit Pistons in the home opener on Saturday. “We see glimpses where we can be really good,” New York coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters. “But we have to be consistent and be able to do it the whole game.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), NBCSN Boston

ABOUT THE KNICKS (0-2): New York became Kristaps Porzingis’ team when Carmelo Anthony was traded to Oklahoma City, and he is responding with an average of 32 points but could use more help from Tim Hardaway Jr. Hardaway, who was brought in on a four-year, $71 million contract, is averaging 11 points on 7-of-26 shooting, including 5-of-17 from 3-point range. “I just have to find new ways,” Hardaway Jr. told reporters. “It’s still a new offense but I still have to find ways to get to the line, get to the basket and finish while I’m there. I missed a lot of easy shots (Saturday) that I wish I could take back.”

ABOUT THE CELTICS (1-2): Boston planned on leaning heavily on Hayward, Irving and Al Horford while bringing along some promising young players but are finding that the players at the bottom of the roster are making a much-needed impact. Jabari Bird, who was signed to a two-way contract and was planning to go to the G League, was called upon when Hayward went down and got his first action in Friday’s win, playing over 13 minutes and locking down on the defensive end. “I think he’s got a huge upside,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters. “His rebounding spoke for itself in the preseason practices and his ability to guard on the ball, especially shooters cutting off screens. Just really good. He’s not afraid and you knew he would step up.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics G Marcus Smart (ankles) sat out the last game and is questionable for Tuesday.

2. The Knicks are shooting 27.8 percent from 3-point range.

3. Boston took three of the four meetings last season and five of the last six.

PREDICTION: Celtics 110, Knicks 95