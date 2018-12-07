Irving leads way as Celtics rout Knicks

EditorsNote: fixes “three 3-pointers” in third graf

Kyrie Irving collected 22 points and eight assists as the host Boston Celtics placed seven in double figures and recorded a wire-to-wire 128-100 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

Irving recorded his 15th game with at least 20 points and led Boston in scoring for the 13th time. His showing helped the Celtics win for the fifth time in six games since a 117-109 home loss to New York on Nov. 21 in a game Boston trailed by 26 at one point.

Irving shot 9 of 15 and hit three 3-pointers as the Celtics matched a season-best by shooting 53.3 percent and reached 120 points for the fourth time. The Celtics also scored at least 115 points in four straight games for the first time since December 1990.

Irving ended the game wearing an ice wrap on his right shoulder as the Celtics set a season high in points and in assists with 32.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown added a season-best 21 and shot 7 of 10 after sitting out the previous three games with a back injury. Al Horford added 19 points and a season-high 12 rebounds while Jayson Tatum contributed 17 points for the Celtics.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points for the Knicks, who lost their second straight since an overtime win over Milwaukee on Saturday. Emmanuel Mudiay added 17 points and Enes Kanter contributed 14 points and 11 boards as the Knicks shot 39.6 percent.

The Celtics shot 55.1 percent in the first half and took a 69-58 lead by halftime.

The Knicks were within 43-40 on a 3-pointer by rookie Kevin Knox with about 9 1/2 minutes left in the half, but Terry Rozier hit two 3-pointers in a 10-4 run. New York was within five points three times in the final 4 1/2 minutes of the quarter, but Horford had two dunks and scored Boston’s last 11 points before the break.

The Knicks were within 89-82 on a 3-pointer by Hardaway with 3:49 left in the third quarter, but Irving and Gordon Hayward hit 3-pointers and Boston finished the period with a 10-2 run to take a 15-point lead into the fourth.

—Field Level Media