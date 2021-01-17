Knicks start fast, blow out Celtics 105-75

Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each posted double-doubles Sunday afternoon as the visiting New York Knicks snapped a five-game losing streak in resounding fashion with their most lopsided win in almost five years, a 105-75 rout of the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks never trailed in producing their biggest margin of victory since March 8, 2016, when they defeated the Phoenix Suns, 128-97. It was also New York’s most lopsided victory over the Celtics since a 102-70 win on Nov. 4, 1997.

The Celtics, who had their five-game winning streak snapped, suffered their most lopsided defeat since a 116-86 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 19, 2018. Boston’s 75 points were its fewest in the regular season since an 83-75 loss to the Miami Heat on Jan. 1, 2015. They scored 72 in a playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks in 2016.

Randle finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds while Barrett had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley had 17 points and a team-high eight assists off the bench while Obi Toppin (12 points) and Reggie Bullock (11 points) also got into double-digits.

Jaylen Brown scored 25 points for the Celtics while Marcus Smart added 10 points. Kemba Walker, making his season debut, had nine points before leaving after a third-quarter collision with New York’s Nerlens Noel. Jayson Tatum missed his second straight game due to COVID-19 concerns.

The two teams were tied just once, at 2-2 in the first quarter. A dunk by Randle gave the Knicks their first double-digit lead at 28-17 in the final minute of the opening period.

The Celtics pulled within six points at 35-29 on a dunk by Javonte Green with 6:37 left in the second, but Quickley scored six points in a 9-0 run, while Boston went 0 of 10 from the field over a span of 4:33.

The Celtics, who missed their first eight shots of the second half, got inside of 20 points for the last time at 62-44 on a 3-pointer by Daniel Theis with 5:32 left in the third quarter. The Knicks ended the third quarter on a 13-6 run, during which Boston went 2 of 9 from the field.

A layup by Barrett gave the Knicks their first 30-point lead of the season at 94-64 with 5:22 left. The basket came during a 12-0 run by New York that extended its lead to 101-64.

