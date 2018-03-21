Morris hits game-winning 3 as Celtics stun Thunder

EditorsNote: rewords fourth and sixth grafs

Marcus Morris made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining as the Boston Celtics snapped the Oklahoma City Thunder’s winning streak with a 100-99 decision Tuesday night in Boston.

Russell Westbrook missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have given Oklahoma City its seventh straight victory, one shy of its season high.

Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Morris added 21 points as the Celtics bounced back from a 108-89 loss in New Orleans on Sunday to win for the fourth time in eight March games. It was Tatum’s first-career game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Westbrook had 27 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to lead Oklahoma City, but his streak of games with a triple-double ended at five. Paul George added 24 points and 13 rebounds, Steven Adams had 14 points and seven boards, and Carmelo Anthony scored 13 points for the Thunder.

Greg Monroe contributed 17 points and six rebounds, Terry Rozier added 14 points and Shane Larkin had 13 points for the Celtics, who had lost three of their last four coming in and were short-handed on Tuesday.

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving missed his fourth consecutive game with soreness in his left knee, and he is set to receive a second opinion on his knee. Boston’s Jaylen Brown (concussion) sat out for the fifth straight game while Marcus Smart (right thumb sprain) missed his fourth in a row.

Shane Larkin’s 3-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer brought the Celtics within 75-73 entering the fourth.

Westbrook hit a pair of free throws with 24.7 seconds remaining to put Oklahoma City up 98-92. Tatum answered with a finger roll layup with 17.6 ticks left before Westbrook made 1 of 2 at the foul line with 16.8 left to make it 99-94.

Rozier hit a 3-pointer with 12.7 seconds to go and Anthony missed both of his free throws with 8.4 seconds left, setting up Morris’ heroics after a Boston timeout.

The Thunder were up 48-45 at halftime after leading by as many as 10 in the first half.

Before the game, the NBA announced it had fined Morris $15,000 for his verbal abuse of a game official following the loss to the Pelicans.

Oklahoma City hosts the Miami Heat on Friday. Boston opens a four-game road trip Friday in Portland.

