Oubre seals Suns' win over Celtics in debut

Kelly Oubre Jr. bombed in a 3-pointer with 49.9 seconds left in his Phoenix debut Wednesday night, helping the Suns hold on for a 111-103 victory over the host Boston Celtics.

In running their winning streak to four games, the surging Suns fell immediately behind 11-2 before pulling ahead by as many as six in the second quarter and eight in the third.

When Josh Jackson and Jamal Crawford opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers, Phoenix led 92-80 before holding on the rest of the way.

Boston got within five on two occasions in the final 1:49, but the Suns responded both times, first with three free throws from T.J. Warren, then with Oubre’s back-breaking 3-pointer.

Oubre, acquired from Washington along with Austin Rivers in exchange for Trevor Ariza, finished with 13 points. He was one of five players in double figures for the Suns, who began a five-game trip with a win at New York on Monday.

The win at Boston was Phoenix’s first since November of 2014. The clubs had played an overtime game at Phoenix earlier this season, with the Celtics prevailing 116-109.

Deandre Ayton had 23 points and a game-high 18 rebounds for the Suns, while Devin Booker went for a team-high 25 points to go with eight assists.

Warren (21 points) and Jackson (11) also scored in double figures for Phoenix, which made 11 of its 27 3-point attempts.

Kyrie Irving had a double-double for Boston with game highs in points with 29 and assists with 10.

Jayson Tatum had 18 points, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart 12 apiece, and Gordon Hayward 10 for the Celtics, who were coming off a 113-104 loss at Detroit on Saturday that snapped an eight-game winning streak.

Boston outscored Phoenix 45-33 on 3-pointers, but needed 12 more attempts (39) in order to do so.

—Field Level Media