F Jaylen Brown scored 25 points in Tuesday’s 102-99 loss in Cleveland.

F Gordon Hayward dislocated his left ankle and fractured his left tibia in the first quarter of Tuesday’s 102-99 loss in Cleveland.

G Kyrie Irving finished with 22 points and 10 assists in Tuesday’s 102-99 loss in his return to Cleveland. He was booed by his former home crowd throughout the game.