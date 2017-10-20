FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
October 21, 2017 / 2:21 AM / a day ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 18 points on Wednesday.

F Jayson Tatum, the third pick in the 2017 NBA draft, had eight points and nine rebound Wednesday. He is averaging 11 points and 9.5 rebounds through two games.

G Kyrie Irving, playing for the first time in front of his new home crowd on Wednesday, had 17 points against Milwaukee but shot just 7-for-25 from the floor. “Got to get ‘em up. Got to get the shots up, man. It’s the first back-to-back of the season,” he said. “You don’t want to put too much (weight) on a shooting night like that.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.