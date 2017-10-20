Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

F Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 18 points on Wednesday.

F Jayson Tatum, the third pick in the 2017 NBA draft, had eight points and nine rebound Wednesday. He is averaging 11 points and 9.5 rebounds through two games.

G Kyrie Irving, playing for the first time in front of his new home crowd on Wednesday, had 17 points against Milwaukee but shot just 7-for-25 from the floor. “Got to get ‘em up. Got to get the shots up, man. It’s the first back-to-back of the season,” he said. “You don’t want to put too much (weight) on a shooting night like that.”