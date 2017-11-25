FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 26, 2017 / 4:29 AM / in an hour

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Aron Baynes had 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds in the victory.

G Terry Rozier’s career-high 23 points helped raise the Celtics record to 17-3 -- matching the second-best 20-game start in franchise history.

F Jaylen Brown said he could miss Saturday’s game if he doesn’t make it there in time after his friend’s funeral in Atlanta.

G Kyrie Irving scored 30 points Friday. Irving did his damage in 24:52, becoming the first Celtics since Kenny Anderson in 2000 to score at least 30 points in 25 minutes or less.

F Marcus Morris was the only starter to play in the fourth quarter, when Orlando showed its only sign of life.

C Al Horford matched a career high with 10 assists (seven in the first quarter) in the second win in as many tries against Orlando (8-11) this season.

