Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

C Aron Baynes had 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds in the victory.

G Terry Rozier’s career-high 23 points helped raise the Celtics record to 17-3 -- matching the second-best 20-game start in franchise history.

F Jaylen Brown said he could miss Saturday’s game if he doesn’t make it there in time after his friend’s funeral in Atlanta.

G Kyrie Irving scored 30 points Friday. Irving did his damage in 24:52, becoming the first Celtics since Kenny Anderson in 2000 to score at least 30 points in 25 minutes or less.

F Marcus Morris was the only starter to play in the fourth quarter, when Orlando showed its only sign of life.

C Al Horford matched a career high with 10 assists (seven in the first quarter) in the second win in as many tries against Orlando (8-11) this season.