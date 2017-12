Kyrie Irving scored 36 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 108-97 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday. Irving posted his fourth 30-point game in the last seven and his fifth of the season. Irving had nine points in the fourth quarter, saying later, “It’s go time. It’s just go-time, man -- especially when the game’s in the balance.”

F Marcus Morris, moved to the bench in a slight starting lineup shuffle, had 17 points, one shy of his season high, on Thursday.