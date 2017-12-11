Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

C Aron Baynes snared a season-high 13 rebounds for the Celtics, who won at Detroit on Sunday. Baynes was primarily responsible for holding Pistons C Andre Drummond to a season-low six points, 20 fewer than he had in the teams’ first meeting.

SF Jayson Tatum leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, a surprise to Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy. “Look, I thought he was the best prospect in the draft. He’s got all the tools,” he said. “The thing is, anybody who says they’re not surprised by (a rookie‘s) 3-point shooting, based on what he did in college, is lying.” Tatum finished 3 of 5 from long distance Sunday at Detroit.

G Kyrie Irving tossed in 16 points Sunday in Boston’s win at Detroit.

SF Marcus Morris missed the Sunday game at Detroit due to left knee soreness. He also was ruled out for the Monday game at Chicago.

F Al Horford stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists Sunday in Boston’s win at Detroit.