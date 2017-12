F Daniel Theis left the game in the first quarter with a broken nose Friday. He will not play against Memphis on Saturday and is questionable for Monday’s game at Indianapolis.

F Gordon Hayward, who would have played his first game against Utah, his former team, met the media just before the game and, asked if he could return this season, said, “My mind is open to that. I‘m trying to get back as fast as I can. It all depends on how I heal, and taking it day by day, goal by goal.”