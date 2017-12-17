FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 17, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 3 days ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Aron Baynes had 13 points and six rebounds Saturday.

SF Jayson Tatum had 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

F Daniel Theis, who suffered a broken nose in Friday’s loss to Utah, gave it a go Saturday wearing a protective face mask and wound up with five points.

PG Kyrie Irving led Boston with 20 points Saturday.

F Marcus Morris, who has missed four games with a sore left knee, said Friday he is hoping to be back in time for the Celtics’ Christmas Day game with Washington.

F Al Horford had 15 points and seven boards Saturday.

