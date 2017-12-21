Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G/F Jaylen Brown scored 16 points (12 in the first quarter, the other four late) in Wednesday’s loss to the Heat.

G Kyrie Irving helped Boston recover from a late 11-point deficit and finished with 33 points in Wednesday’s loss to the Heat. He had an open look and let it fly for the win after a timeout with 6.2 seconds left, but he missed for the 13th time in 24 shots on the night.

Boston C Al Horford fouled out on three quick fouls in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss to the Heat, the last two four seconds apart. “There wasn’t anything there,” he said. “Yeah, that’s tough.”