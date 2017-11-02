Irving, Brown help Celtics outrun Kings

BOSTON -- Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown scored 22 points apiece, and they led the Boston Celtics on a third-quarter surge before resting throughout the final period of a 113-86 rout of Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Terry Rozier and rookie Jayson Tatum each added 12 points for Boston, which won its sixth straight and extended Sacramento’s losing streak to six.

Boston (6-2) held Sacramento to 15 points in the third quarter and capitalized on a barrage of 3-pointers led by Irving and Brown, hitting 11 from beyond the arc in the second half.

The Celtics sank 17 3-pointers in the game -- 11 more than the Kings made from 3-point range. Boston dominated inside as well, outrebounding Sacramento 52-26.

Buddy Hield led Sacramento (1-7) with 17 points and Zach Randolph scored 16 for the Kings, who lost their 11th straight at Boston.

The Kings were still close midway through the first half but couldn’t keep up with the Celtics one night after a 101-83 loss at Indiana.

Sacramento briefly took a 28-27 lead early in the second quarter after matching Boston by shooting 50 percent in the opening period. That seemed to spark the Celtics, who responded with an 18-3 run and outscored Sacramento 31-21 in the period, just missing out on a 3-pointer by Irving at the buzzer that was overturned following a video review.

Although it didn’t count, Irving set a tone for the second half as the Celtics came out firing from 3-point range. Irving hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the third, then Brown took over late with back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Boston’s largest lead of the night.

Brown made a 3-pointer with 4:31 left in the third to put Boston up 78-54, then added another 27 seconds later. The lead continued to grow for Boston, which was able to play reserves in the final period.

Celtics rookies Semi Ojeleye and Daniel Theis contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

George Hill was the only other Sacramento player to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points.

NOTES: Boston F Gordon Hayward (fractured left ankle) thanked Celtics fans and everyone who has wished him well since his injury in the season opener at Cleveland. “I honestly can’t say enough about everyone’s kindness,” Hayward wrote in a blog post. Out for the season following surgery, Hayward is doing what limited rehabilitation exercises he can do in a walking boot. He stopped by the Celtics’ practice facility this week. “He seems to be in really good spirits, which in the most important thing,” coach Brad Stevens said. ... Celtics G Marcus Morris (sore left knee) had good workouts Tuesday and Wednesday. Stevens said Morris could make his debut for the team “sooner than later.” ... The Celtics hit the road for their next three games, starting Friday night in Oklahoma City. The Kings wrap up a three-game road trip Saturday at Detroit.