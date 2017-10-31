Irving settles in, leads Celtics over Spurs

BOSTON -- Kyrie Irving played his best game with his new team, scoring 24 points and dishing out six assists to lead the Boston Celtics to their fifth straight win, a 108-94 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

The win ended an 11-game Spurs’ winning streak against the Celtics, including the last six at TD Garden since Boston’s last victory in 2011. It was also the Spurs’ third straight loss on a 1-3 road trip. They won at Miami to start the trip, going to 4-0.

Jaylen Brown scored 18 points, Al Horford delivered 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, Terry Rozier scored eight of his 12 points in 52 seconds to put the game away in the fourth quarter and rookie Jayson Tatum pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked three shots for Boston (5-2).

Marcus Smart added nine points and seven rebounds in the win.

Irving also had three steals, two rebounds and a blocked shot in 30-plus minutes.

The Spurs, still without the injured Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker and with Manu Ginobili resting, got a career-high 18 points and five rebounds from Brandon Paul, 14 points from Rudy Gay, and 11 points apiece from LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol. Gasol also pulled down eight rebounds.

San Antonio hit 12 3-pointers in 26 tries but went just 10-for-20 from the foul line.

The Celtics, who outrebounded the Spurs 39-28, have rallied from an 0-2 start that saw them lose new signee Gordon Hayward, probably for the year, in the opening game at Cleveland.

NOTES: San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said before the game G Manu Ginobili was “probably out” to rest on the back end of a back-to-back and Ginobili didn’t play. ... F Marcus Morris, who has yet to play for his new team because of a knee injury, had targeted Monday for his Celtics debut but instead scrimmaged with the Maine Red Claws at Boston’s practice facility. Coach Brad Stevens said Morris would go through practice Tuesday “and we’ll go from there.” ... Stevens said Gs Jabari Bird and Kadeem Allen will stay with Maine “until we need them.” ... The Spurs finished a four-game road trip and return home for the Golden State Warriors Thursday night while the Celtics host the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night.