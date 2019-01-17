Irving, Celtics overtake Raptors

Kyrie Irving made a go-ahead jumper and added a 3-pointer during an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter as the Boston Celtics defeated the visiting Toronto Raptors 117-108 Wednesday night.

Irving finished with 27 points and a career-best 18 assists as the Celtics ended a three-game losing streak and snapped Toronto’s five-game winning streak.

Al Horford contributed some big points down the stretch in a 24-point game for the Celtics. Gordon Hayward added 18 off the bench, and Jayson Tatum had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points to top Toronto, which led by four in the middle of the fourth quarter and was tied 106-106 with 2 1/2 minutes to go.

Serge Ibaka added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors. Danny Green scored 15 points, Norman Powell and Greg Monroe scored 11 each, and Kyle Lowry had 10 points and seven assists.

The Celtics, who led by as many 16 during the third quarter, took a four-point edge into the fourth quarter.

Monroe’s tip in completed a 9-0 run to give Toronto a three-point lead, but Aron Baynes tied it at 92 on a 3-pointer with 6:44 left.

Leonard’s two free throws gave Toronto a four-point lead with 5:16 remaining.

Tatum’s 3-pointer put Boston up by two with three minutes to go before Green tied it with a jumper.

Irving’s step-back jumper gave Boston the lead again with 2:15 left, and he added a 3-pointer to give Boston a five-point margin with 1:39 left. Horford’s layup gave Boston a seven-point lead, and then his dunk made the lead nine with 45.7 seconds left.

The Raptors used a 9-0 run to lead by 11 with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter and finished the period with a 36-30 lead.

The Celtics took their first lead, 41-40, when Baynes, returning from a fractured hand, nailed a 13-foot jumper with 8:39 left in the half.

Toronto had a stretch of 10 straight missed shots while shooting 28.6 percent in a season-low, 17-point second quarter. The Celtics were up 64-53 at halftime after Hayward’s floating jumper at the buzzer.

Irving’s jumper and free throw increased the lead to 16 in the third quarter. Green’s 3-pointer cut that lead in half with 6:01 left in the period.

Boston led 87-83 after three quarters.

The Raptors were without OG Anunoby (personal).

