Hornets heat up late, run away from Hawks in win

Kemba Walker scored eight points in a 64-second span late in the game as the Charlotte Hornets overcame the Atlanta Hawks for a 121-110 victory Friday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Walker finished with 29 points on 10-for-22 shooting from the field, including five 3-pointers.

Walker had 10 consecutive of his team’s points before Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s lay-in stretched the lead to 116-110 with 1:24 left. Marvin Williams’ 3-point basket added to the rally.

The Hornets scored the game’s final 12 points to defeat the Hawks at home for the second time in as many meetings this season.

Atlanta was without a field goal for the final four minutes, relying on five free throws for all its scoring down the stretch.

Kidd-Gilchrist and Nic Batum both ended up with 19 points. Dwight Howard provided 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks for the Hornets, who closed a five-game homestand with a 3-2 mark. Jeremy Lamb chipped in with 12 points.

Kent Bazemore’s 26 points and Taurean Prince’s 21 paced the Hawks, who had won three of their previous four games.

Mike Muscala had 14 points for Atlanta, which was charged with 20 turnovers. Dennis Schroder and Ersan Ilyasova each tallied 11 points.

Atlanta rookie John Collins hit two 3-point baskets, matching his total for the season entering the game. He posted 10 points.

Bazemore broke a 90-90 tie with five consecutive points.

The Hornets didn’t go back ahead until Howard’s dunk at the 4:32 mark made it 104-103 before a back-and-forth stretch left the Hawks with the lead before Charlotte’s big finish.

The Hornets held a 61-52 halftime lead, bolstered by 20-for-22 free throw shooting. They finished 28-for-32 at the line, with Howard’s 10-for-14 effort marking the team’s only misses.

Charlotte was also aided by Atlanta’s 10 turnovers and 5-for-15 shooting on 3-pointers before the break. The Hawks were 10-for-15 from long range in the second half.

Prince and Kidd-Gilchrist both scored 10 first-quarter points.

--Field Level Media