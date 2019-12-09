Young's 30 leads Hawks past Hornets

Trae Young scored 30 points and the Atlanta Hawks looked unstoppable during large chunks of the second half in a 122-107 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Dec 8, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Honeybees perform before the start between the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta won for just the second time in its last 13 games.

The Hawks had a huge second half, scoring 37 points in the third quarter to move to an 88-83 lead. Then Atlanta outscored Charlotte 19-7 to begin the fourth quarter. Young posted seven of those points.

The Hawks ended up with 71 points in the second half against a Charlotte team that has regularly been criticized by its coach for its defensive lapses.

Jabari Parker poured in 19 points and Vince Carter, coming off the bench, racked up 17 points.

Alex Len’s 13 points, Allen Crabbe’s 11 points and De’Andre Hunter’s 10 points also helped the Hawks, who improved to 3-9 in road games. So they’ve recorded half of their victories this season away from home.

Young, who shot 9 for 20 from the field, also provided nine assists with just two turnovers. Len had 10 rebounds.

The Hawks took nearly half of their shots from the field from 3-point range, draining 18 of 45 attempts from deep. They were 44 for 91 overall.

Atlanta received 57 points from its reserves.

PJ Washington and Miles Bridges scored 20 points apiece for the Hornets. Washington was 12 of 13 on free throws.

Devonte Graham added 12 points, while Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo each scored 11.

Graham had been on a roll from 3-point range, but he cooled off and made only two of his eight attempts on 3-pointers. That was part of the team’s 11-for-31 on long-range shooting.

The Hornets have lost three times in four games in a five-game homestand that will wrap up Tuesday night.

The Hornets held a seven-point lead midway through the second quarter. That was trimmed to 53-51 by halftime.

—Field Level Media