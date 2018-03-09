Crabbe's 29 points paces Nets to win over Hornets

Allen Crabbe scored 29 points as the visiting Brooklyn Nets snapped a 10-game road losing streak and beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-111 Thursday night.

Crabbe made 11 of 21 shots and hit 6 of 11 3-point tries. He finished five shy of his career high set last month at Detroit and recorded his 11th game with at least 20 points.

Crabbe also hit six 3-pointers for the fifth time this season.

Caris LeVert scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 18 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double, equaling his total from last season

DeMarre Carroll added 15 for the Nets, who shot 51.1 percent and won for the third time in 19 games since Jan. 21 when Spencer Dinwiddie hit the game-winning shot in Detroit.

The Nets scored their most points in a road game since getting 131 in the season-opener at Indiana. Brooklyn (21-45) also surpassed its win total from last season.

Brooklyn also handed out 30 assists for the eighth time since the All-Star break.

Kemba Walker scored 21 points for Charlotte, which shot 48.2 percent and lost its fifth straight. Dwight Howard added 19 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams shot well in a high-paced opening quarter which ended with the Nets holding a 35-29 lead. Crabbe reached 20 points by hitting a 3-pointer with 1:51 remaining in the half to give the Nets a 10-point lead. Brooklyn maintained a 65-59 lead by halftime.

The Nets held an 83-78 lead when Howard split a pair at the line with 3:22 remaining. Brooklyn scored the next nine points for a 14-point lead on a basket by LeVert and took a 96-85 lead into the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn finished it off early in the fourth. A 17-footer by Walker cut the lead to 110-102 with 7:09 remaining but the Nets scored the next 13 points and extended the lead to 123-102 on a four-point play by Carroll with 4:48 left.

