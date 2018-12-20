Walker, Hornets bounce back, beat Cavs

Kemba Walker snapped out of a recent slump with 30 points, and the host Charlotte Hornets ended a two-game losing streak with a 110-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Walker erupted for 17 points in the third quarter, when the Hornets outscored the Cavs 41-29 to assume control. The Hornets scored only 41 points in the first half, a season low.

Walker had been held to four points on 2-of-14 shooting in a 128-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. Between that game and the previous contest against the New York Knicks, he was 8 of 33 from the field. Walker then missed his first seven attempts on Wednesday, but he got hot in the second and third quarters and finished 11 of 26 from the floor for the night.

The Hornets have now won four of their past six.

Charlotte also got double-doubles from Jeremy Lamb and Marvin Williams. Lamb finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Williams had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Nicolas Batum, Tony Parker and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 12 each.

The Cavs were playing the second night of a back-to-back after winning at Indiana on Tuesday night.

Jordan Clarkson led Cleveland with 20 points. Jaron Blossomgame scored 15, Cedi Osman 13, Rodney Hood 12 and Collin Sexton 11. Larry Nance Jr. finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

It was the third game between the teams already this season, with both previously recording blowout wins at home. The Hornets won in Charlotte 126-94, and the Cavs won in Cleveland 113-89.

The Cavs led 25-16 after one quarter and 46-41 at halftime. They led by as many as 13 on multiple occasions in the second quarter. The Hornets then led 82-75 after three quarters and pushed the lead up to as many as 19 in the fourth.

The Cavs will conclude a three-game road trip on Friday against the Raptors at Toronto. The Hornets will close out their five-game homestand by hosting the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

