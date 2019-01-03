Mavs roll to easy road win over Hornets

EditorsNote: Removed team records; Changed to Devonte’ Graham in 6th graf

Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. led a balanced attack with 18 points apiece, and the Dallas Mavericks posted a rare road win by defeating the Charlotte Hornets 122-84 on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks took control of the game early and led by as many as 25 in the first half and 47 in the second half, with the reserves playing the entire fourth quarter.

The Mavs came into the game 2-16 on the road this season. They had lost eight of their previous 10 overall.

Harrison Barnes scored 17 points, Dwight Powell added 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench, Wesley Matthews scored 11 and DeAndre Jordan had 13 rebounds.

The Hornets continued on their see-saw in which they fail to get better than two games over .500 or worse than two games under .500 this season. They were coming off a blowout win over Orlando on Monday.

Kemba Walker was the Hornets’ leading scorer with just 11 points. Walker, who came into the game averaging 25.8, was 4-for-14 from the field. The only other Hornets in double figures were Marvin Williams, Devonte’ Graham and Bismack Biyombo with 10 each.

The Hornets were without starters Cody Zeller (fractured hand) and Jeremy Lamb (strained hamstring).

The Mavs raced to a 42-26 lead after one quarter, going 10 of 17 from 3-point range in the period. They then held the Hornets to 15 second-quarter points in pulling out to a 65-41 halftime lead. The lead then grew to 34 at 87-53, and the Mavs settled for a 94-65 lead after three quarters.

The Mavs were playing the second game of a four-game road trip. They will play at Boston on Friday.

The Hornets go on a six-game Western trip, starting on Saturday at Denver.

