Hornets bench ignites win over Nuggets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Frank Kaminsky and rookie Malik Monk combined for 37 points off the bench, and the Charlotte Hornets rolled to a 110-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night at the Spectrum Center.

Kaminsky scored 20 points and Monk scored a career-high 17 on a night when the Hornets led by as many as 25 in the first half and pushed the lead up to 27 in the third quarter. Denver had a belated run to get as close as 11 in the final period.

The Hornets also got strong performances from their starters as Dwight Howard finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds, and Kemba Walker got hot late to finish with 19 points. Jeremy Lamb scored 16.

The Hornets (2-2) bounced back from a 103-94 loss at Milwaukee on Monday when the Bucks scored the last nine points of the game.

The Nuggets (1-3) lost their second straight after losing at home to Washington 109-104 on Monday.

Nikola Jokic and Gary Harris led the Nuggets with 18 points apiece, and Jamal Murray scored 16.

The Hornets led by as many as 11 in the first quarter before settling for a 27-23 lead after one. They then took complete control by outscoring the Nuggets 35-16 in the second quarter for a 62-39 halftime lead. Charlotte led 85-68 after three quarters.

Notes: Hornets F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was back in the starting lineup for the first time this season after missing three games due to the death of his grandmother. Kidd-Gilchrist had two points and no rebounds or assists in a little more than 10 minutes. ... The Hornets continue to be without C Cody Zeller (right knee bone bruise), G Michael Carter-Williams (knee soreness), G Nicolas Batum (sprained left elbow) and G Julyan Stone (strained left hamstring). ... The Nuggets were without F Juan Hernangomez (mono). ... Hornets C Dwight Howard came into the game second in the NBA in rebounding, averaging 17.3. ... Because of the injuries the Hornets called F Mangok Mathiang and G Marcus Paige up from the D League. ... Kentucky coach John Calipari and North Carolina coach Roy Williams were in attendance. ...The Hornets were opening a three-game home stand. They will host Houston on Friday. ... The Nuggets were opening a four-game road trip. They will play at Atlanta on Friday and then will go to Brooklyn and New York later on the trip.