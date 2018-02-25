Hornets extend winning streak to four

Dwight Howard and Kemba Walker each scored 17 points as the Charlotte Hornets produced their first four-game winning streak of the season, blasting the Detroit Pistons 114-98 on Sunday afternoon at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

The latest win came in large part because of another sterling first half. By the end, seven Charlotte players had scored in double figures.

Nic Batum, who made a game-high four 3-point baskets, tallied 15 points and delivered nine assists, Frank Kaminsky and Cody Zeller both posted 13 points, Jeremy Lamb scored 11 points and Michael Carter-Williams supplied 10 points.

Charlotte held a 70-46 halftime lead, shooting 61.4 percent from the field at that juncture. Eight Charlotte players scored during a 38-point second quarter.

That point total was short of a franchise first-half record of 77 set last month at home against the Washington Wizards.

The Hornets finished 16-for-35 on 3-point attempts, helping overcome a 14-for-23 performance on free throws.

Blake Griffin led the Pistons with 20 points, while Reggie Bullock and Andre Drummond each added 14. Detroit guard Ish Smith, who like Bullock was in a return to his home state, chipped in with 13 points, while Dwight Buycks scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter.

The Pistons, who’ve lost five of their last six games, shot just 4-for-18 on 3-pointers.

Howard finished 8-for-10 from the field with 12 rebounds. Drummond led Detroit with 14 rebounds.

After Detroit closed within 16 points in the third quarter, the Hornets finished the quarter on a 14-5 run.

Of the Hornets’ first 57 points, 28 were scored by reserves. Detroit’s only bench points across the first three quarters came from James Ennis III’s nine points.

The Hornets ended up with 51 points from players off the bench.

Detroit shot 1-for-8 on first-half 3s.

This began a stretch for the Pistons of five of six games on the road.

