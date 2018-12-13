Lamb's last-second shot lifts Hornets over Pistons

EditorsNote: Removed team records, added apostrophe to Hornets in 4th graf; added to 5th graf

Jeremy Lamb hit a 20-footer with 0.3 seconds remaining, and the Charlotte Hornets rallied for a bizarre 108-107 victory over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Lamb’s heroics came after the Hornets stormed back from a 10-point deficit with just over six minutes to play. The Hornets played for one final shot after Detroit’s Langston Galloway hit two free throws for a 106-106 tie with 14.7 seconds left, and Lamb took a pass from a driving Kemba Walker as the clock wound down.

The Hornets were called for a technical foul for having too many players on the court after Lamb’s shot, and Galloway hit a free throw with 0.3 remaining to cut the margin to one. But the Pistons could not get a final shot off before the buzzer.

The win was the Hornets’ third straight, marking the first time this season they have won three in a row. It also moved the Hornets past Detroit for sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Pistons dropped their sixth straight after winning the previous five in a row.

Walker led the Hornets with 31 points, including 11 in a 13-0 Charlotte run late in the game after the Pistons led 101-91 with 6:23 remaining. The Hornets also got 16 points from Tony Parker, 13 each from Lamb and Willy Hernangomez and 12 from Cody Zeller.

Blake Griffin led the Pistons with 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Reggie Jackson scored 18, Galloway 17 and Andre Drummond finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hornets led 37-25 after one quarter and were up by 14 in the second quarter. But the Pistons cut the lead to 60-55 at halftime, then dominated the third quarter, outscoring Charlotte 38-22 for a 93-82 lead going into the fourth. The Pistons still seemed in control at 101-91, but that’s when Walker went on his run and the Hornets reeled off 13 straight for a 104-101 lead going into the final minute.

The Pistons were without Ish Smith, Reggie Bullock and Glenn Robinson III, all out with injuries. The Hornets were without Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who was a late scratch for personal reasons.

The Hornets were playing the first game of a five-game homestand. They will host the New York Knicks on Friday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. The Pistons will visit again during the homestand, playing in Charlotte again on Dec. 21.

The Pistons will return home to host the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

