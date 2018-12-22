Williams' 3-pointers carry Hornets past Pistons

Marvin Williams scored 24 points, with a career-high seven 3-pointers, and the host Charlotte Hornets continued their mastery over the Detroit Pistons with a 98-86 victory on Friday night.

Williams hit four of his triples in the third quarter, when the Hornets pulled out to a 14-point lead and took control of the game for good.

It was Charlotte’s third win over the Pistons in three games this season, and it was the second in the past 10 days. The Hornets also won 108-107 on a buzzer beater from Jeremy Lamb on Dec. 12 at the Spectrum Center.

Williams, in his 14th NBA season, finished 7 of 11 from 3-point range. The Hornets also got 22 points from Kemba Walker, 12 from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and 11 each from Lamb and Willy Hernangomez.

Blake Griffin led the Pistons with 23 points. Andre Drummond finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds, Reggie Jackson scored 12 and Reggie Bullock 11.

The Hornets led 25-21 after one quarter and 45-40 at halftime. They led by as many as 14 in the half. Then came the push in the third quarter to lead by as many as 14 and they took a 75-65 lead into the fourth quarter.

Detroit got as close as 81-78 on a three-point play by Jackson with 5:05 left, but the Hornets regrouped and reeled off a 9-0 run at that point, thanks to 3-pointers by Lamb and Walker.

The Hornets were closing out a five-game homestand. They will play at Boston on Sunday.

The Pistons will return home to host Atlanta on Sunday.

