Hornets hang on to defeat Pistons

P.J. Washington had 20 points and nine rebounds and the host Charlotte Hornets held off the Detroit Pistons 105-102 in the first game after the All-Star break for both teams on Thursday.

Terry Rozier contributed 17 points, including several clutch baskets, as the Hornets extended their winning streak against the Pistons to 11 games. Gordon Hayward also had 17 points while Cody Zeller supplied 15 points and seven rebounds. LaMelo Ball added seven points and nine assists.

Charlotte scored 19 points off 14 Pistons turnovers.

Jerami Grant carried Detroit with 32 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Saddiq Bey tossed in 14 points, Svi Mykhailiuk chipped in 11 points and a career-high eight assists and Mason Plumlee added nine points and eight rebounds.

In the first two minutes of the second half, Charlotte pushed its nine-point halftime lead to 13 behind a 3-pointer from Ball and a three-point play from Zeller.

The Pistons climbed back into the game with a 13-2 run. Grant had five points and an assist during that span.

Grant soon gave Detroit its first lead since the first quarter at 65-64 with a layup. Devonte’ Graham scored in the last second of the quarter to give the Hornets a 73-72 edge.

Plumlee found Josh Jackson and Rodney McGruder for layups to put Detroit on top 81-78 with 8:34 remaining.

Grant hit a 3-pointer midway through the quarter to give the Pistons an 87-84 lead.

Rozier made a four-point play with 3:11 left to give Charlotte a one-point lead. His three-point play with 1:14 remaining made it 100-96.

After two Grant free throws, Rozier made a 3-pointer on the Hornets’ next possession for a five-point advantage.

Rozier’s floater with nine seconds remaining clinched Charlotte’s victory.

The Hornets led by as much as 16 in the opening half and went to the locker room with a 48-39 advantage. Hayward led the way with 11 points.

Grant paced the Pistons with 13 points but they went just 6-of-26 on 3-point attempts.

