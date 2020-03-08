Hornets score first 20, never trail in defeat of Rockets

The Charlotte Hornets scored the game’s first 20 points and went on to defeat the visiting Houston Rockets on Saturday, 108-99, behind 24 points from Terry Rozier.

Mar 7, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham (4) is fouled by Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Devonte’ Graham added 23 points, PJ Washington contributed 22 points, Cody Zeller had 13 points and Miles Bridges was good for 10 points for Charlotte, which maintained a double-figure lead for a large portion of the second half.

The Hornets closed a four-game homestand with their only victory during that stretch. Unlike many other games this season, Charlotte stood strong in the waning minutes and avoided last-minute drama.

James Harden scored 30 points for the Rockets, but he was charged with 10 of the team’s 20 turnovers. Harden also had 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

Robert Covington poured in 25 points and Jeff Green added 20 points for Houston, which has encountered a three-game losing streak for only the third time this season. Covington made seven 3-point shots.

Houston played without guard Russell Westbrook, limiting their top-level offensive options. Westbrook had a team-leading 29 points two nights earlier in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Aside from Harden and Covington, the Rockets’ starters combined for eight total points.

Still, the Hornets had a tough time keeping the Rockets at bay in the third quarter, though Rozier had all of his 24 points entering the fourth. Charlotte led 82-76 at the time.

Both teams ended up with 15 3-point baskets, with Houston taking 45 attempts and Charlotte with 32 launches.

The Rockets missed their first six shots and committed seven turnovers as the Hornets built the 20-point lead before Houston scored.

In the second quarter, Houston scored the first 10 points. The Rockets worked their way back to within three points.

But Charlotte held a 57-43 halftime lead. The Rockets had 14 first-half turnovers and the Hornets had eight 3-point baskets.

The Hornets avenged a 15-point loss from last month in Houston.

—Field Level Media