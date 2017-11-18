Preview: Clippers at Hornets

The Los Angeles Clippers’ losing streak is at seven games, but they’re seemingly getting closer to a breakthrough. The Clippers will try once again to get back into the win column when they continue a five-game road trip at the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Los Angeles extended its longest skid since a nine-gamer in 2010 with Friday’s 118-113 overtime loss at Cleveland, the squad’s fourth straight setback by single digits. The Clippers, who are also 0-4 against Eastern Conference teams, have won six straight meetings with the Hornets, although two last season that were decided by a total of eight points. Charlotte is right behind Los Angeles with six consecutive losses, the latest a 123-120 setback at Chicago on Friday, which came despite Kemba Walker’s 47 points. The Hornets have been outscored by 47 points in the fourth quarter over their last four games and gave up 40 in the final period against the Bulls while coughing up a nine-point lead.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (5-9): Blake Griffin scored 23 points and DeAndre Jordan notched his seventh double-double with a season-high 20 points to go with 22 rebounds in the loss to Cleveland. Patrick Beverley (knee) missed his fourth game in a row and Danilo Gallinari (glute) sat for the fifth consecutive contest. Reserve guard Lou Williams failed to make a 3-pointer for the first time this season while finishing with 13 points, matching his lowest total this month.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (5-9): Walker was 17-for-27 from the field and 5-for-8 from long distance while still handing out five assists in Friday’s loss. The veteran guard has scored at least 20 points in 10 of 14 games this season. Center Dwight Howard had six double-doubles in his first nine games but has gone five straight contests without one and has made just 7-of-21 free throws over a three game span.

1. Griffin is shooting 33 percent from the field over his last five games.

2. Hornets SG Treveon Graham (quadriceps) has missed two games in a row.

3. Jordan entered Friday ranked third in the NBA in rebounding (13.4) and Howard was fourth (12.5).

PREDICTION: Clippers 103, Hornets 102