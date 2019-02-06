Harris scores late as Clippers cap comeback, sting Hornets

Tobias Harris scored 34 points and hit a driving 8-footer with 4.3 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 20-point deficit to stun the Charlotte Hornets 117-115 on Tuesday night.

Feb 5, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; LA Clippers forward Tobias Harris (34) signs autographs for fans prior to the game against the Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Harris drove the lane after the Clippers inbounded with the score tied 115-115, and he pulled up and hit the jumper over Charlotte’s Kemba Walker.

The stunning comeback came after the Hornets led 88-68 with 3:17 left in the third quarter. The Clippers cut the lead to 92-84 after three quarters and then led on several occasions down the stretch.

Harris’ shot came after Marvin Williams hit two free throws for a 115-115 tie with 21.1 seconds left.

Williams then missed a potentially winning 3-pointer for the Hornets at the buzzer.

The Clippers were a phenomenal 18 of 24 from 3-point range, or 75 percent. Harris was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and Lou Williams, who finished with 31 points, was 5 of 6 on treys.

The Clippers had beaten the Hornets 128-109 in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. They have won seven of the last eight between the teams.

The Clippers also got 16 points from Montrezl Harrell and 15 from Patrick Beverley.

The Hornets had a two-game winning streak snapped. They were closing out a three-game home stand after beating Memphis and Chicago.

Walker led the Hornets with 32 points. Jeremy Lamb scored 22, Marvin Williams scored 13 and Malik Monk finished with 12.

The Hornets welcomed back Cody Zeller, who missed 16 games with a fractured right hand. Zeller played 23 minutes and finished with six points and 11 rebounds. The Hornets lost Tony Parker to a strained back in the first half.

The Clippers were playing the third game of a six-game road trip.

The Clippers led 26-25 after one quarter.

Walker’s 18-point second quarter, which included a four-point play, allowed the Hornets to take a 58-53 halftime lead. The Hornets then pushed the lead to 88-68 before settling for a 92-84 lead after three quarters.

Slideshow (26 Images)

Lou Williams and Harris took over at that point, and the Clippers got their first lead at 103-102 on a 3-pointer by Lou Williams with 6:16 remaining.

The Hornets will hit the road for a game at Dallas on Wednesday. The Clippers will play at Indiana on Thursday, then will close out the road trip with games at Boston and Minnesota.

—Field Level Media