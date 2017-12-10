Lakers' Clarkson ignites 4th-quarter surge vs. Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers won their second straight to open a four-game road trip with a 110-99 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night at the Spectrum Center.

The Lakers took charge midway through the fourth quarter of a game that had 19 lead changes and nine ties. They led by as many as 15 in the last five minutes.

Los Angeles (10-15) opened the trip with a win at Philadelphia on Thursday.

Brandon Ingram added 18 points for the Lakers as part of a balanced attack. The Lakers also got 15 points from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 13 points from Brook Lopez, 12 points and 14 rebounds from Kyle Kuzma and 12 points from Julius Randle.

The Hornets (9-16) have now lost three straight and seven of their last eight.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 23 points. Dwight Howard had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Marvin Williams scored 13.

The Hornets led 29-28 after one quarter and 56-52 at halftime. The Lakers led 76-75 after three quarters. The Lakers took the lead for good at 85-84 on a Randle drive with 8:20 remaining.

NOTES: The Lakers were fully healthy, while the Hornets were missing F Cody Zeller (torn meniscus), F Frank Kaminsky (ankle sprain) and G Jeremy Lamb (shin contusion). ... The Hornets had won five straight previous games against the Lakers. This was the first meeting of the season between the teams. They will meet again in Los Angeles on Jan. 5. ... The Hornets finished up a four-game homestand. They were coming off a 119-111 overtime loss to Chicago on Friday night. ... The Hornets recalled G Julyan Stone from Greensboro of the G League on Saturday. ... The Hornets came into the game leading the NBA in fewest turnovers, averaging 13.5 per game. ... The Lakers will continue on the trip at New York on Tuesday, then they will close out the trip on Thursday at Cleveland. ... The Hornets will now head out on a two-game trip, with games at Oklahoma City on Monday and at Houston on Wednesday.