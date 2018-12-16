LeBron’s triple-double helps Lakers crush Hornets

EditorsNote: Tweaks in 5th, 7th, last grafs

LeBron James notched a triple-double with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists before sitting out the entire fourth quarter, and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers rolled to an easy 128-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

The Lakers led by as many as 16 in the first half, then turned the game into a rout with a 19-2 surge early in the third quarter. They led by as many as 36 in the second half.

For James, it was the continuation of a personal domination over teams from Charlotte. James now has a record of 47-6 against the Hornets and Bobcats during his 16-year career with the Lakers, Cleveland and Miami.

Lonzo Ball also enjoyed a triple-double for the Lakers with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The Lakers also got 19 points from JaVale McGee, 14 from Kyle Kuzma and 12 from Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.

Kemba Walker was held to a season-low four points for the Hornets on 2-of-13 shooting from the field. Malik Monk led the Hornets with 19 points, and Miles Bridges scored 17. Jeremy Lamb added 12 and Willy Hernangomez 11.

The Lakers led 32-22 after one quarter and 57-50 at halftime. Then came the 19-2 run early in the third quarter that pushed the lead to 80-56, and they went on to lead 97-67 after three quarters. The Lakers outscored Charlotte 40-17 in the third.

The Lakers have now won seven of their last nine. The Hornets completed a horrid weekend after blowing a 21-point lead in an overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.

The Lakers were playing the second game of a four-game road trip. They will play against the Wizards at Washington on Sunday.

The Hornets were playing the third game of a five-game homestand. They will be off until Wednesday, when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

