Walker, Hornets eviscerate Grizzlies, 140-79

Kemba Walker scored 35 of his 46 points in the first half as the Charlotte Hornets posted the largest margin of victory in franchise history in a 140-79 rout of the visiting Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night.

Walker recorded his 55th career game with at least 30 points, breaking a tie for Glen Rice for most in franchise history. He also posted his ninth game with at least 40 points, moving to within one of Rice for the franchise record.

Walker set a franchise record by hitting 10 3-pointers. He also tied Golden State guard Stephen Curry for most 3-pointers in a single game this season.

Overall, Walker shot 13-of-18 from the floor and 10-of-14 from 3-point range. He played 27:56 in a game Charlotte led by 55 points after three quarters and by as many as 65 in the fourth.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Charlotte’s lead after the third matched the largest in the shot clock era, equaling the mark set by the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 8, 2001.

The Hornets also came within one of matching their franchise record for points in a game, set on Nov. 24, 1993 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Marvin Williams and rookie Dwayne Bacon added 15 points apiece for the Hornets, who shot 53.3 percent and made 19 3-pointers. Charlotte played without Dwight Howard, who was suspended for getting his 16th technical in Wednesday’s comeback win at Brooklyn.

Memphis rested Marc Gasol and Chandler Parsons in its 22nd loss in 23 games. Andrew Harrison also sat out with a wrist injury.

Wayne Selden scored 18 points and Tyreke Evans added 16 for Memphis, which shot 38.5 percent.

After shooting 6-of-25 Wednesday in Brooklyn, Walker made 5 of 7 shots and scored 17 points as Charlotte shot 58.3 percent and bolted to a 37-14 lead after the first quarter. Walker scored nine points in a span of about three minutes as the Hornets held a 24-6 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left.

Walker hit his seventh 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play in the final minute of the half to reach 35 points as Charlotte took a 75-42 lead at the break, the largest in franchise history. Walker hit his ninth 3-pointer and surpassed 40 points with 7:46 left in the third as Charlotte extended the lead to 85-50.

Walker then broke his own record by hitting a 10th 3-pointer with 4:03 left for a 99-53 lead.

