Grizzlies tame Hornets with just nine players

Dillon Brooks scored 21 points as the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies didn’t seem fazed without one of the NBA’s top players, trouncing the Charlotte Hornets 108-93 Friday night in Charlotte, N.C.

The Grizzlies won for the first time without Ja Morant, who will be out for at least about a month after sustaining an ankle injury earlier in the week.

Kyle Anderson notched 18 points and 11 rebounds, Brandon Clarke added 15 points and Jonas Valanciunas and Gorgui Dieng each had 14 points for Memphis. Desmond Bane chipped in with 10 points and Tyus Jones contributed 12 assists with just one turnover.

Bismack Biyombo had 16 points and 12 rebounds and LaMelo Ball provided 15 points, while Gordon Hayward and Caleb Martin both posted 14 points for the Hornets, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Memphis shot 14-for-39 on 3-point attempts and won despite going to the free-throw line for only 10 attempts (making eight).

The Hornets, who led the NBA in fast-break scoring, were without a fast-break point until the third quarter. Memphis had an 11-point lead dip to 53-47 by halftime.

The Grizzlies used a 10-0 spurt in the third quarter to break out to a 70-53 edge.

By early in the fourth quarter, starting guards Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham of the Hornets were a combined 1-for-17 from the field. The duo finished 2-for-21 from the floor.

Yet Charlotte’s 9-0 run trimmed its deficit to 92-79 before Sean McDermott hit his first career NBA 3-pointer as Memphis pulled away again.

Charlotte finished with 18 turnovers and a 41-percent shooting rate from the field.

The Grizzlies were also without guard Grayson Allen, who suffered an ankle injury Wednesday night at Boston. They had only nine players in uniform, though seven of them made at least one 3-point basket.

