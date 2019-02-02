Williams, Monk rally Hornets past Grizzlies

Marvin Williams hit two 3-pointers in an 11-0 run, and the Charlotte Hornets rallied in the final five minutes for a 100-92 win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Feb 1, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff reacts to a call in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Hornets wound up outscoring the Grizzlies 15-3 in the final five minutes, after trailing 90-85 with 4:38 remaining. Williams hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 90-all, then he hit another triple on the Hornets’ next possession for a 93-90 lead with 2:17 left. He later hit two free throws to push the lead to six at the time.

The win was the Hornets’ second over the Grizzlies in the past nine nights. Charlotte also won 118-107 in Memphis on Jan. 23.

The Hornets were coming off a 32-point loss at Boston on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies have now lost 11 of their last 12 and 17 of their last 19.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 23 points. Malik Monk scored 20, including 10 straight Hornets points at one stretch in the fourth quarter. Williams finished with 16, Tony Parker scored 15 and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist finished with 10.

The Hornets continue to play without Cody Zeller, who missed his 15th straight game with a fractured hand.

The Grizzlies were without two starters, Mike Conley and Jaren Jackson Jr. Conley, who scored 31 against the Hornets in Memphis, had a knee injury, and Jackson was a late scratch with a quad injury.

Shelvin Mack started in Conley’s place and led the Grizzlies with 19 points. Ivan Rabb and Justin Holiday scored 15 each, and JaMychal Green added 10. Marc Gasol endured a tough shooting night (3 of 10) and finished with just eight points.

The Grizzlies jumped out to a 21-10 lead early and led 29-17 after one quarter. The Hornets fought all the way back for a 45-45 tie at halftime, and then Memphis pulled back out to a 73-70 lead after three quarters.

The Hornets were opening a three-game homestand. They will host Chicago on Saturday and then the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies play at New York on Sunday.

—Field Level Media