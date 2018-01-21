Olynyk's last-second free throw caps Heat comeback over Hornets

Kelly Olynyk made the second of a two-shot free-throw opportunity with 0.2 seconds remaining as the Miami Heat put together a strong final two minutes to overcome the Charlotte Hornets for a 106-105 victory Saturday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

The Heat trailed 101-91 with less than four minutes to play. It was 105-100 before James Johnson’s dunk with 34 seconds to go.

Just seconds later, Josh Richardson’s steal led to Johnson’s tying 3-pointer.

Kemba Walker missed twice for the Hornets, and then Dwight Howard was charged with fouling Olynyk, who missed the first attempt before sinking the winner.

Wayne Ellington, a guard who made his first start of the season, led the Heat with 26 points and Johnson finished with 22. Richardson added 17 points and Olynyk posted 16 for Miami, which was making the fourth stop on a five-game road trip.

Miami again avoided suffering consecutive losses, something that hasn’t happened since early December. It lost 101-95 on Friday night at Brooklyn.

Nic Batum scored 26 points and Walker racked up 22 points for the Hornets. Howard and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist each had 14 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12.

The Hornets, who had a franchise-record first half on offense in their most recent game, waited until the second half to crank up the offense this time. They outscored the Heat 35-16 in the third quarter.

Treveon Graham’s 3-pointer from the corner midway through the second half catapulted Charlotte to a 92-84 edge. Those were Graham’s only points of the game.

Batum scored 14 points during a 16-6 run as the Hornets burst into the lead in the third quarter.

The Hornets overcame a scoreless night from starting forward Marvin Williams, who was 0-for-5 in 26 minutes.

Miami led 57-48 at halftime, maintaining a healthy shooting touch by hitting 52.1 percent of its first-half shots.

Charlotte had just one first-half turnover, but was harmed by 41.2 percent shooting from the field (including 3 of 16 on 3-pointers).

The Heat were sizzling at the start, making 12 of their first 19 shots from the field.

Batum passed the 1,000-assist mark for his career during the second half.

This was the second game for Hornets coach Steve Clifford since he returned from a 21-game absence because of a medical issue. On Wednesday night, the Hornets whipped the Washington Wizards.

--Field Level Media