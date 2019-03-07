Olynyk, Heat ease by Hornets amid playoff atmosphere

Kelly Olynyk scored 22 points and Hassan Whiteside came off the bench for 18 points and 15 rebounds as the visiting Miami Heat emerged from a playoff atmosphere with a 91-84 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Mar 6, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts on the sidelines in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat went on a 14-0 run early in the fourth quarter to lead by 16, and later pushed the lead up to 17 before the Hornets got as close as four in the final minute. Olynyk keyed the 14-0 run with a 3-pointer and a steal and dunk, as the Heat pushed a 69-67 lead up to 83-67.

The teams entered the game with identical 29-34 records, so the win allowed the Heat to take sole possession of eighth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Heat have now won three straight and four of their last five. It was also Miami’s first win over the Hornets in three tries this season.

Both teams played zone defenses much of the game and both offenses struggled. The Heat shot 41.8 percent from the field and committed 18 turnovers, and the Hornets shot 36.6 percent and committed 19 turnovers.

The Heat also got 13 points from Josh Richardson and 10 from Bam Adebayo. Dwyane Wade, in his final game at the Spectrum Center, scored eight on 4-of-15 shooting from the field. Six of Wade’s points came at crucial times in the fourth quarter.

Kemba Walker and Frank Kaminsky led the Hornets with 20 points apiece, although Walker was just 5 of 17 from the field.

The Heat took control quickly and led 25-12 late in the first quarter, eventually leading 29-18 after one. But they got sloppy and went cold in the second quarter, scoring only 14 second-quarter points, and the game was tied 43-43 at halftime. The Hornets then led by as many as five in the third quarter before the Heat fought back and led 61-58 after three quarters.

The Heat will return home to start a five-game home stand on Friday against Cleveland. The Hornets will remain home on Friday night against Washington.

The Heat and Hornets will meet one more time this season, on March 17 in Miami.

—Field Level Media