Preview: Bucks at Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks’ dynamic trio sparked a dramatic win Friday night and they will try to lead the Bucks to a sweep of a home-and-home set with the Charlotte Hornets when the teams head to North Carolina on Saturday.

Milwaukee scored the final nine points in a 109-104 victory over the Hornets at home Friday, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe scoring all the points during the decisive run. The trio combined for 78 points on 50 percent shooting to go along with 16 assists, 15 rebounds, four steals and four blocked shots to propel the Bucks to their eighth win in the last 12 games. The Hornets have lost 12 of 15 but at least got a solid effort from star point guard Kemba Walker, who broke out of a mini slump with 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting. However, Walker left the floor after hitting his head in the fourth quarter and he will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Charlotte.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (17-13): Bledsoe is averaging 25 points over the last two games and he handed out a season-high 10 assists in Friday’s win. Middleton was the high scorer with 28 and he has scored at least 20 in eight of the past 11 contests, shooting 50 percent or better in seven of those 11 games. Milwaukee signed former Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick earlier this week and he made his debut against the Hornets, contributing five points, three rebounds and two assists in 10 productive minutes.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (11-21): In addition to losing Walker at the end of Friday’s loss, Charlotte played the bulk of the contest without star center Dwight Howard. Howard told reporters after the game that his left ring finger kept popping out and he was unsure if he would be able to play Saturday. That could yield some more minutes for 7-footer Frank Kaminsky, who scored 16 points in the loss and is averaging 15 in three meetings with Milwaukee.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Antetokounmpo has at least 25 points in all 10 games in December.

2. Hornets F Marvin Williams had 15 points and 10 rebounds Friday for his second double-double of the season.

3. Bucks F John Henson has made 21-of-30 shots over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Bucks 107, Hornets 102