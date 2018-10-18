Antetokounmpo, Bucks too much for Hornets, Walker

EditorsNote: fixes “Brogdon” in sixth graf

Giannis Antetokounmpo came within two assists of a triple-double as the Milwaukee Bucks held on for a 113-112 victory over the host Charlotte Hornets in the season opener for both teams.

Antetokounmpo, who finished with 25 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists, hit two free throws with 23.7 seconds remaining to give the Bucks the lead for good at 113-112. The Bucks then held on as Charlotte’s Kemba Walker missed a short jumper and Nicolas Batum missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

The Bucks led by as many as 20 on several occasions in the first half but had to come from behind in the final minute after Walker, who scored 41 points, rallied the Hornets. He hit two free throws with 36.3 seconds left for a 112-111 Charlotte lead.

The win was Mike Budenholzer’s first as the Bucks’ coach, while spoiling the debut of new Charlotte coach James Borrego.

Antetokounmpo neared his triple-double despite being in foul trouble much of the night.

The Bucks also got 19 points and nine rebounds from Khris Middleton, 17 from Eric Bledsoe, 14 from Brook Lopez, 13 points and nine rebounds from Ersan Ilyasova and 10 points from Malcolm Brogdon. The Bucks wound up shooting 49.4 percent from the field but committed 21 turnovers that the Hornets converted into 22 points.

The Hornets got 18 points from Malik Monk, including a 3-pointer that cut a four-point deficit to one in the final minute. Jeremy Lamb and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 10 each.

The Bucks led 36-23 after one quarter and 67-54 at halftime. They led by 20 on multiple occasions in the first half, the latest at 49-29.

Charlotte then cut the deficit to 93-83 after three quarters and then tied it at 104-104 with 5:41 left in the game.

The Hornets were healthy, but the Bucks were without Jodie Meeks, who is serving a suspension by the NBA, and Thon Maker, who had dealt with knee problems in the preseason.

The teams split four games last season, with the home team winning each time.

The Hornets will head out for a weekend in Florida. They’ll play at Orlando on Friday and at Miami on Saturday, the start of a four-game road trip.

The Bucks will return to Milwaukee for their home opener on Friday against Indiana.

—Field Level Media