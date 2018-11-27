Walker, Lamb score 21 each as Hornets top Bucks

EditorsNote: Makes clear game was in Charlotte; other minor edits

Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb scored 21 points each, and the Charlotte Hornets held on for perhaps their most impressive win of the season with a 110-107 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

The Hornets trailed by 14 midway through the first quarter, but they dominated the second quarter, led by 13 at halftime, and then pushed the lead to as many as 25 in the second half. The Bucks got to within a point in the final minute and trailed by three with the ball with 7.1 seconds remaining, but Eric Bledsoe missed the potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Hornets (10-10) snapped a two-game losing streak and got some revenge after losing 113-112 to the Bucks on opening night, Oct. 17, in Charlotte. The Hornets have not lost more than two straight this season.

The Bucks (14-6) have now lost two of their last three.

Walker hit four free throws in the final 30 seconds, including the two with 7.1 seconds that pushed the one-point lead to three. The Hornets also got 16 points from Marvin Williams and 15 from Tony Parker. Parker returned to action after missing the previous two games with a rib injury, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist returned after missing six games with a sprained ankle.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Bledsoe scored 17. Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton scored 15 each, Khris Middleton scored 14 and Malcolm Brogdon 11.

Milwaukee came out hot, hitting eight 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the game for a 28-14 lead, but Charlotte closed to within 35-32 at the end of the first. Then came the Hornets’ domination, as they outscored Milwaukee 33-17 in the second quarter for a 65-52 halftime lead. Charlotte then scored the first 12 points of the third quarter to stretch it to 77-52. Milwaukee sliced the lead to 93-80 after three quarters and got as close as 108-107 in the final minute.

The Hornets opened a four-game home stand and will host Atlanta on Wednesday. The Bucks will return to Milwaukee to take on Chicago on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media