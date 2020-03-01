Antetokounmpo powers Bucks over Hornets

EditorsNote: Update: Removed Antetokounmpo rebounds one shy of career high

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points to go with 20 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the host Charlotte Hornets 93-85 on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo sank 17 of 28 shots and added a team-high six assists. He had 18 rebounds at the defensive end.

Brook Lopez added 16 points and George Hill had 11 for the Bucks, who won their sixth straight.

Devonte’ Graham’s 17 points paced the Hornets, who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Terry Rozier had 13 points, P.J. Washington scored 12, Cody Martin had 11 and Willy Hernangomez added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Bucks starters other than Antetokounmpo combined to hit 10 of 35 shots.

Neither team shot well from 3-point range, with the Hornets shooting 22.9 percent (8 of 35) and the Bucks finishing at 22.6 percent (7 of 31).

Leading 83-81 with 4:27 remaining, the Bucks ended the game with a 10-4 run to pull away. Antetokounmpo scored Milwaukee’s last seven points — a turnaround fadeaway jumper, a layup and three free throws.

Bucks fans had a brief scare early in the fourth quarter, when Antetokounmpo and Graham collided as the Hornets guard tried to take a charge at midcourt. Antetokounmpo remained in the game after needing a few moments to get up. Graham, who was called for the foul, went to the bench but later returned.

Milwaukee has won 20 of 22 games and improved to a league-best 52-8 to lead the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte, which won a road game Friday at Toronto, was aiming to beat a second consecutive elite team.

The Bucks finished with a 61-47 rebounding advantage.

The Hornets began the second quarter with a 16-6 run for a 36-32 lead.

Antetokounmpo had 21 first-half points as the Bucks led 45-43 at halftime.

Milwaukee All-Star forward Khris Middleton missed his second straight game with a sore neck.

